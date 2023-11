Winemaker Domeniile Boieru Reaches RON9.7M Turnover in 2022, Up over 50% YOY

Winemaker Domeniile Boieru Reaches RON9.7M Turnover in 2022, Up over 50% YOY. Domeniile Boieru, a winemaker of Cimbrud, Alba county controlled by Florin Danoaie and Raul Ciurtin, in 2022 registered RON9.7 million turnover, up over 50% from 2021, and a 60-wine portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]