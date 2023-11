Meetgeek.ai’s Client Portfolio Reaches 10,000 Companies

Meetgeek.ai’s Client Portfolio Reaches 10,000 Companies. Meetgeek.ai, a tech startup building an AI assistant for helping teams take control over their meetings, launched in 2022 by a creative team of IT specialists, has reached 10,000 clients and expects recurrent revenues of at least $1.5 million in 2024, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]