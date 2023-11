Romania’s Electrica confirms plans for 500 MW gas-fired power plant

Romania’s Electrica confirms plans for 500 MW gas-fired power plant. Romania’s electricity supply and distribution group Electrica (BVB: EL), with the state as the main shareholder, confirmed plans to build a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas power plant, “integrating a hydrogen component and storage capabilities,” with a maximum installed capacity of 500 MW. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]