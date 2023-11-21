Romania’s central bank expects economic growth to moderate more than anticipated

Romania’s central bank expects economic growth to moderate more than anticipated. Economic growth is expected to decelerate noticeably more pronounced in 2023 than previously anticipated - against the background of high costs, the decrease in external demand and the conduct of monetary policy - and to recover only slightly in 2024 but more pronounced in 2025, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]