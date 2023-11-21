Romania’s ruling coalition promises to eliminate unfairness with new Pension Law

Romania’s ruling coalition promises to eliminate unfairness with new Pension Law. The Chamber of Deputies of Romania, as the decision-making body, endorsed on November 20 the new Pension Law that aims to eliminate injustice by recalculating all individual pensions based on unitary principles. As a result, the pensions are expected to rise by up to 80% (in the case of very (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]