Romania’s ruling coalition promises to eliminate unfairness with new Pension Law
Nov 21, 2023
The Chamber of Deputies of Romania, as the decision-making body, endorsed on November 20 the new Pension Law that aims to eliminate injustice by recalculating all individual pensions based on unitary principles. As a result, the pensions are expected to rise by up to 80% (in the case of very (...)
