Romania's construction industry remains major economic growth driver. The construction works index accelerated to an annual growth rate of 13.8% in Q3, from 11.0% y/y in Q2, driven by the public works segment (+32% y/y) and certain improvements in the area of non-residential building (+4.9% y/y). The fiscal constraints will probably dent the overall