Turkish Womenswear Brand Jimmy Key Set to Open Second Store in Romania on December 8 in Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni Shopping Center
Nov 21, 2023
Turkish Womenswear Brand Jimmy Key Set to Open Second Store in Romania on December 8 in Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni Shopping Center.
Turkey’s Jimmy Key, with an over 30-year experience in womenswear, will open its second store of Romania on December 8 in Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni shopping center developed by AFI Europe.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]