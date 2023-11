Moov Leasing Reaches EUR10M Valuation

Moov Leasing Reaches EUR10M Valuation. Moov Leasing, a digital mobility platform founded by Bogdan Speteanu, former CEO of BCR Leasing, and Mircea Dihel, former CEO of Tiriac Leasing, has reached a EUR10 million valuation after founders of International Alexander Holding also entered its shareholding structure. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]