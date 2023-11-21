New Car Registrations in Romania Up 15.4% in Jan-Oct 2023 To 122,104 Units

New Car Registrations in Romania Up 15.4% in Jan-Oct 2023 To 122,104 Units. Romania continues to rank 14th in the EU by the number of new passenger cars registered in January-October 2023, with a volume of 122,104 units, up 15.4% from the year-earlier period, of which 12,88 units were full electric ones and 36,703 hybrid ones, in line with data provided by Romania’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]