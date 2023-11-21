Romanian Moov Leasing hits EUR 10 mln valuation after selling 25% stake to Alexander Holding founders

Romanian Moov Leasing hits EUR 10 mln valuation after selling 25% stake to Alexander Holding founders. Romanian mobility platform Moov Leasing said it reached a valuation of EUR 10 million after the founders of International Alexander Holding joined in as shareholders. Loredana and Simion Apreutese, shareholders of the group of companies within the International Alexander Holding, acquired 25% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]