Accor announces new Mercure hotel in Oradea. Leading hospitality group Accor said it signed a franchise agreement with local partner Grand Hotel West to open a new Mercure hotel in Oradea, northwestern Romania. The new hotel, currently under construction in the southeastern part of the city, is set to welcome its first guests in early (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]