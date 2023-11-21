Dan Air to fly to eight European destinations from new base at Bacău Airport
Romanian airline Dan Air officially opened its operational base at Bacău Airport, eastern Romania, on November 20. Thus, starting December 11, the air carrier will link the Romanian city to eight European destinations. According to an announcement from the George Enescu International Airport, (...)
