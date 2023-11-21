 
November 21, 2023

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Only European Stock Exchange in Top 5 Global IPOs Unfolded So Far in 2023
Nov 21, 2023

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Only European Stock Exchange in Top 5 Global IPOs Unfolded So Far in 2023.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) was the only stock exchange in Europe with a globally significant IPO: Hidroelectrica’s $2 billion offer placed BVB in the 4th place in the global ranking according to the value of an initial public offering registered in the first 3 quarters this year, reads (...)

