Romcarbon Signs Financing Contract With Education Ministry For Dual Education Project

Romcarbon Signs Financing Contract With Education Ministry For Dual Education Project. Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) has signed with the Ministry of Education a financing contract related to the de minimis aid, in the amount of RON50,000, as a partner in the project “Pre-University and University Excellence Centre for Dual – Technical Education Buzau”. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]