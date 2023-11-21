INVL Renewable Energy Fund I Signs EUR25M Loan Agreement With Kommunalkredit Austria For Construction Of Solar Parks In Romania

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund that invests in renewable energy projects and is managed by INVL Asset Management, has signed an agreement with Kommunalkredit Austria AG for a EUR25 million loan. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]