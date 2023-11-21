Romania’s Untold named best foreign festival at Heavent Festival Awards in France

Untold, one of Romania's most famous music festivals, won the trophy of the Best Foreign Festival category at the Heavent Festival Awards held in Paris last week. The jury consisted of 12 members, personalities from the music industry and representatives from multinational companies in France.