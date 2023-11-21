Streaming platform WaterBear launches documentary about Romania's Nucșoara community, beech trees
Nov 21, 2023
Streaming platform WaterBear launches documentary about Romania's Nucșoara community, beech trees.
WaterBear Network, the first interactive environmentally-oriented streaming platform, recently launched Spirit of the Forest/Spiritul Padurii, a documentary about the ancient beech trees of Nucșoara, in central Romania, and the people of this community. The film is made in collaboration with (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]