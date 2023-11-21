Real estate developer Speedwell announces EUR 94 mln villa residential ensemble near Bucharest

Real estate developer Speedwell announces EUR 94 mln villa residential ensemble near Bucharest. Speedwell, a major real estate developer in Romania, recently announced that it would launch sales for Glenwood Estate, a new premium villa complex in Corbeanca, near Bucharest. The project will break ground in 2024 and the first units are set to be delivered in early 2025. The estate will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]