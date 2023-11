Telekom Romania Mobile Confirms What ZF Reported On – Talks To Sell To Clever Media Owner Adrian Tomsa

Telekom Romania Mobile Confirms What ZF Reported On – Talks To Sell To Clever Media Owner Adrian Tomsa. Telekom Romania Mobile, part of Greece’s OTE Group, on Tuesday morning surprisingly confirmed that it was in talks to sell to local entrepreneur Adrian Tomsa, owner of Clever Media Network (CMN). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]