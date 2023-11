Banca Comerciala Romana Launches BCR Seed Starter To Invest In Local Tech Startups

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) has launched BCR Seed Starter, a fully owned subsidiary and the first corporate venture capital company (CVC) incorporated by a bank in Romania, aimed at investing in technology startups from January 2024 onwards. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]