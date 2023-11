Builder Taffo 2022 Turnover Up 45% YoY To Over RON93M

Builder Taffo 2022 Turnover Up 45% YoY To Over RON93M. Taffo, a Baia Mare-based building company owned by three shareholders, reported a turnover of over RON93 million (EUR18.9 million) for 2022, up nearly 45% from RON64.3 million (EUR13 million) reported for 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data on finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]