Benvenuti Reports RON122M Turnover For Jan-Sept 2023; Eyes 10-15% Increase By Year-End. Footwear retailer Benvenuti, held by local entrepreneur Dan Pavel, had a turnover of over RON122 million (EUR24.6 million) in January-September 2023 and targets a 10-15% increase for the whole 2023 versus 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]