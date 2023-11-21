LSD Group Leases 1,200 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's Globalworth Plaza Project

LSD Group Leases 1,200 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's Globalworth Plaza Project. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has signed a lease agreement for Globalworth Plaza with LSD Group, a multinational general contracting and fit-out company based in Bucharest that is emerging as a preferred business partner across nine countries in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]