OTE in talks to sell Romanian mobile operations to local investor. Greek OTE, part of Deutsche Telekom, confirmed in a note to investors that it is in talks to sell 100% of its Romanian division Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM) to local group Clever Media. OTE says it has consistently strived to improve TKRM performance in recent years while exploring strategic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]