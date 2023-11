Moldova Farming Reports 48% Turnover Growth in 2022

Moldova Farming Reports 48% Turnover Growth in 2022. Bacau-based Moldova Farming, a grain farming and agricultural input distribution business, controlled by entrepreneur Catalin Grigoriu and Paval brothers, in 2022 recorded turnover of RON426.4 million (EUR86.5 million), up around 48% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]