Germany’s Mahle Reaches EUR188M Turnover in 2022 with Timisoara Car Parts Plant

Germany’s Mahle Reaches EUR188M Turnover in 2022 with Timisoara Car Parts Plant. Mahle Componente de Motor, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Mahle, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON927 million (EUR188 million), up 11.7% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]