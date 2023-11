Perla Harghitei and Apemin Tusnad Group Has over EUR49M Multiannual Investments Underway

Perla Harghitei and Apemin Tusnad group is currently carrying out multiannual investments worth above EUR49 million, out of which EUR40 million are investments in Perla Harghitei, explained Mihai Neagu, the group's CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]