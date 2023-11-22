Sensory park for young patients inaugurated at Bucharest psychiatric hospital

A sensory park for children and young patients with neurodevelopmental disorders was inaugurated on November 21 in the courtyard of Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Psychiatry Hospital in Bucharest. According to general mayor Nicuşor Dan, this is the first project of its kind in Romania. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]