Romanian banks’ profits exceed EUR 2 bln, resulting in 21% ROE in Jan-Sept

Romanian banks’ profits exceed EUR 2 bln, resulting in 21% ROE in Jan-Sept. Romania’s 32 banks achieved an aggregated net profit of RON 10.4 billion (nearly EUR 2.1 billion) in January-September 2023, which is 16% of their equity, resulting in an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 21.3%, far above the 16.4% posted in 2022 and 13.3% in 2021. The annualised return on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]