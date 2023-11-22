Q4 Generates sales of nearly EUR 500,000 for Floria.ro. Peak corporate orders in late November

Floria.ro, a leading online retail and floristry player in Romania, estimates sales of nearly EUR 500,000 in the last quarter of the year, a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2022. On the corporate segment, the peak of sales is reached at the end of November, while on the individual (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]