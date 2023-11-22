Romania defeats Switzerland and finishes first place in Group I for EURO 2024

Romania defeats Switzerland and finishes first place in Group I for EURO 2024. Romania’s football team defeated Switzerland 1-0 in a match held at the National Arena in Bucharest on November 21. The winning goal was scored by Denis Alibec. Romania had already qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024 championship after beating Israel, but now finished the group stage as winners (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]