APTIQ Global strengthens its presence in Romania with the addition of two new partners in its legal consultancy division, APTIQ Legal



APTIQ Global strengthens its presence in Romania with the addition of two new partners in its legal consultancy division, APTIQ Legal.

APTIQ Global offers integrated professional services in all relevant areas of a company's activity APTIQ Global announces that the company’s legal division, APTIQ Legal, has partnered with business lawyer Diana Dinu Dobrin and Gal Ghilasi Procopciuc law firm (Brasov), aiming to consolidate on (...)