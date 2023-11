Turkish retailer Jimmy Key to open second store in Bucharest next month

Turkish retailer Jimmy Key to open second store in Bucharest next month. Jimmy Key, the Turkish women’s clothing brand founded in 1997, is set to open its second store in Romania next month. Located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, the new store will open its doors on December 8. The retailer entered the local market in August with its first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]