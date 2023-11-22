Arthur Hunt: 31% Of Romanians Doubt They Will Be Able To Keep Current Job Or Similar One Until The Age Of 60



Almost one third of employees in Romania (31%) expressed doubt that they will be able to keep their current job or a similar one until the age of 60, which is 4% above the EU average, as per the latest report of the European Agency of Safety and Health at Work, analyzed by executive search (...)