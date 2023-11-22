Authority For Digitization Of Romania Selects Bittnet As Partner For Professional IT Training

Bittnet Systems has announced that the Education pillar of Bittnet Group has been chosen as one of the partners of the Authority for Digitization of Romania (ADR) within the Competences in advanced technologies for SMEs – project financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]