Study: Romania has one of the least transparent used car markets in Europe
Nov 22, 2023
Study: Romania has one of the least transparent used car markets in Europe.
Romania has one of the least transparent used car markets in Europe, according to the Automotive Market Transparency Index by vehicle history reporting company carVertical. The report analyzes second-hand car transactions across Europe, presenting the ranking of the most transparent markets. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]