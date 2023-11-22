Romania’s BVB, sole European stock exchange with one of the biggest IPOs of 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Romanian company Hidroelectrica, a leader in the production of 100% renewable energy, was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB on July 12, following the largest IPO ever conducted in Romania: USD 2 billion. The Hidroelectrica IPO is the sole one from the European Union to make it in (...)
