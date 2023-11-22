 
Romaniapress.com

November 22, 2023

Romania’s BVB, sole European stock exchange with one of the biggest IPOs of 2023
Nov 22, 2023

Romania’s BVB, sole European stock exchange with one of the biggest IPOs of 2023.

Romanian company Hidroelectrica, a leader in the production of 100% renewable energy, was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB on July 12, following the largest IPO ever conducted in Romania: USD 2 billion. The Hidroelectrica IPO is the sole one from the European Union to make it in (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Commission Endorses Romania's EUR28.5B Modified Recovery And Resilience Plan The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Romania’s modified recovery and resilience plan, which includes a REPowerEU chapter.

Transilvania Investments Alliance Exits Shareholding Structure Of Sphera Franchise Group Financial investment company Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI, the former SIF Transilvania) has sold its ownership stake in Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, as well as the KFC units in Italy and the Republic of (...)

Romania Smartphone Market To Reach Almost EUR1.5B In 2023, Up 8% On 2022 Smartphone sales in Romania will reach almost EUR1.5 billion at the end of 2023, an increase of some 8% on 2022, while the volume will continue to shrink, with the decline estimated at some 6% for the number of units. This is because more and more Romanian consumers are going for premium (...)

Anchor Grup's Retail Portfolio Shows Growth In Q4/2023 Anchor Grup, one of the most important real estate developers on the local market, announces new names in its retail portfolio, in both shopping centers it owns – Bucureşti Mall-Vitan and Plaza Romania.

Radu Hanga Re-elected President Of Bucharest Stock Exchange For Four More Years The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) have decided in their general meeting of Nov 22 to re-elect Radu Hanga as President of BVB for four more years.

Romania's Banking System Makes Over RON10B Profit In Jan-Sep, As Much As In Entire 2022 The significant rise in banks’ revenue along with the rise in interest rates and continued lending helped Romania’s banking system make a record net profit of more than RON10 billion (EUR2 billion) in the first nine months of 2023, more than 40% higher than the nine-month profit in 2022 and as (...)

Boromir Expects EUR160M Revenue In 2023 Industrial bakery business Boromir expects to end 2023 with EUR160 million revenue. However, it seeks fast-paced growth in the future, to reach the EUR500 million revenue mark.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |