Romania's Central Bank Greenlights Maria Rousseva's Appointment As CEO Of BRD. The National Bank of Romania approved the appointment of Maria Rousseva for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, for a four-year term, in line with a report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]