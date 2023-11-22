Evergent Investments Reduced its Holdings In Romgaz And Nuclearelectrica In Q3/2023

Evergent Investments Reduced its Holdings In Romgaz And Nuclearelectrica In Q3/2023. Alternative investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), with a market value of RON1.2 billion and net assets of RON2.5 billion, reduced its ownership stakes in Romgaz (SNG.RO) and Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) in the third quarter of 2023, namely, ovet he course of the months of July, August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]