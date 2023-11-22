Romania’s Banking System Makes Over RON10B Profit In Jan-Sep, As Much As In Entire 2022



The significant rise in banks’ revenue along with the rise in interest rates and continued lending helped Romania’s banking system make a record net profit of more than RON10 billion (EUR2 billion) in the first nine months of 2023, more than 40% higher than the nine-month profit in 2022 and as (...)