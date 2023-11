Romania Smartphone Market To Reach Almost EUR1.5B In 2023, Up 8% On 2022

Romania Smartphone Market To Reach Almost EUR1.5B In 2023, Up 8% On 2022. Smartphone sales in Romania will reach almost EUR1.5 billion at the end of 2023, an increase of some 8% on 2022, while the volume will continue to shrink, with the decline estimated at some 6% for the number of units. This is because more and more Romanian consumers are going for premium (...)