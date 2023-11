Radu Hanga Re-elected President Of Bucharest Stock Exchange For Four More Years

Radu Hanga Re-elected President Of Bucharest Stock Exchange For Four More Years. The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) have decided in their general meeting of Nov 22 to re-elect Radu Hanga as President of BVB for four more years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]