Resita municipality completes partly successful green bond issue

Resita municipality completes partly successful green bond issue. Reşita Municipality raised from investors about EUR 8.7mn, through a private placement of green bonds with a maturity of ten years and a EUr 17mn target, at an interest rate indexed to the 6M EURIBOR, Ziarul Financiar reported. The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]