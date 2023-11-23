Tarom, Metrorex to go on strike unless exempted from “fiscal package” austerity provisions

Tarom, Metrorex to go on strike unless exempted from “fiscal package” austerity provisions. The Romanian state-owned airline Tarom trade union warned of going on strike as of December 1 unless the company is exempted from the provisions of Law 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures, Economica.net reported. The trade union reproached Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]