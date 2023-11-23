Rating analysts: Romania’s new Pension Law raises medium-term fiscal risks

Rating analysts: Romania's new Pension Law raises medium-term fiscal risks. The pension reform in Romania raises medium-term fiscal risks, a credit negative, but reduces long-term cost pressures, according to a research note published by Moody's. The recalculation of pensions will cost around 0.6% of GDP in 2024 and 1.7% of GDP in 2025, with savings mainly accruing (...)