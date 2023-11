Romania's Govt. to have 2024 budget planning passed by yearend

Romania's Govt. to have 2024 budget planning passed by yearend. The budget planning for 2024 will be passed by the end of the year, prime mMinister Marcel Ciolacu assured, Bursa reported. Between this year's failed fiscal consolidation and the 2025 budget just put under enormous pressure by the new Pension Law, the budget of the super-electoral year 2024 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]