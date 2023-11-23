Prospectiuni Bucuresti Reports 166% Profit Growth, 54% Higher Turnover for Jan-Sept 2023

Geological prospecting company Prospectiuni Bucuresti, majority owned by businessman Ovidiu Tender, ended the first three quarters of 2023 with RON25.3 million net profit, 166% above the level of the year-earlier period. Turnover reached RON187.3 million, up 54% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]