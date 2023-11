Holde Agri Invest Turns to RON23M Loss in Jan-Sept 2023

Holde Agri Invest Turns to RON23M Loss in Jan-Sept 2023. Farmland operator Holde Agri Invest reported RON22.87 million for the first nine months of 2023, against RON430,000 profit on September 20222, an 84% decline from January-September 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]