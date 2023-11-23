Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna to perform two Christmas concerts at Romanian Athenaeum

Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna to perform two Christmas concerts at Romanian Athenaeum. The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna will deliver two performances at the Romanian Athenaeum on December 23, at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The Christmas concert "Imperial Christmas Gala IV" was initially scheduled for a single performance at 8:00 PM, and tickets are sold out, as reported on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]