Natural History Museum in Bucharest: AR app allows interactive visiting experience

Natural History Museum in Bucharest: AR app allows interactive visiting experience. Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum in Bucharest has launched an augmented reality (AR) app allowing visitors to touch replicas of items in the museum’s collection. The app, called Touch My Hair, was developed by Augmented Space Agency. It is part of a project aiming to redefine how the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]